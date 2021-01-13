Dr. Speck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Speck, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Speck, MD
Dr. Linda Speck, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Speck's Office Locations
Care One Medical Equipment and Supplies Inc.37875 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 220, Farmington Hills, MI 48331 Directions (248) 324-0337
- 2 26105 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 209, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 390-3728
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Speck has been such a blessing to our family. I appreciate how thorough she is. I feel like we are getting great care care. She is the calm in our storm.
About Dr. Linda Speck, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1851515506
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Speck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Speck. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speck.
