Dr. Linda Barney St. Martin, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Voorhees, NJ
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Barney St. Martin, DPM

Dr. Linda Barney St. Martin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Barney St. Martin works at Linda Barney St. Martin & Associates in Voorhees, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barney St. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Linda Barney St. Martin & Associates
    496 Cooper Rd, Voorhees, NJ 08043 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 783-9690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital
  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot and Ankle Care Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 11, 2021
    Awesome!!!!!!! Very thorough and easy to talk to and understand! Love her and have referred several people to her
    About Dr. Linda Barney St. Martin, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    • English
    • 1528047164
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Barney St. Martin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barney St. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Barney St. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Barney St. Martin works at Linda Barney St. Martin & Associates in Voorhees, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Barney St. Martin’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Barney St. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barney St. Martin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barney St. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barney St. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

