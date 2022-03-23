Dr. Linda Steeb, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steeb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Steeb, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Linda Steeb, DO
Dr. Linda Steeb, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naperville, IL. They graduated from Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Dr. Steeb works at
Dr. Steeb's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
636 Raymond Dr Ste 300, Naperville, IL 60563
Monday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Saturday 8:00am - 12:00pm
Sunday 12:00am - 11:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
It took me years to find a Dr. that I had good vibes with. She tells you like it is and lets you know what you have to do in a positive way. Every time I have a visit, she makes sure you're understanding what she is telling you. I believe she truly loves her job and helping people. Thank you Dr. Linda Steeb. I appreciate you!
About Dr. Linda Steeb, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English, Chinese
- 1740454404
Education & Certifications
- University of Illinois at Chicago
- Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steeb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steeb accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steeb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steeb works at
Dr. Steeb speaks Chinese.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Steeb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steeb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steeb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steeb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.