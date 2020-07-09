Overview

Dr. Linda Stronach, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Brown University Medical School and is affiliated with Alton Memorial Hospital and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Stronach works at BJC Medical Group Cardiology in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Tachycardia, Heart Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.