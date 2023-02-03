Overview of Dr. Linda Strong, MD

Dr. Linda Strong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Edmonds, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett, Skagit Valley Hospital, Swedish Edmonds Campus, Swedish First Hill Campus and UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Strong works at Swedish Internal Medicine At Edmonds in Edmonds, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.