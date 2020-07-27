Dr. Linda Sung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Sung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Sung, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Sung works at
Locations
NYU Langone Reproductive Specialists of New York200 Old Country Rd Ste 350, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 739-2100Monday6:30am - 6:00pmTuesday6:30am - 6:00pmWednesday6:30am - 3:00pmThursday6:30am - 6:00pmFriday6:30am - 3:00pmSaturday7:30am - 12:00pmSunday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sung is the best of the best. She figured out how to help me and my husband get pregnant. She was easy to get in contact with and would answer all of our questions and handled all of our concerns. There is truly no one like her and I will forever be grateful for her.
About Dr. Linda Sung, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1386620805
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sung has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sung has seen patients for In Vitro Fertilization and Fallopian Tube Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sung speaks Chinese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Sung. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sung.
