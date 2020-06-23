Dr. Linda Swanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Swanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Swanson, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Swanson, MD
Dr. Linda Swanson, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Stanford School of Medicine.
Conner Anesthesiology Medical Group Inc3440 Lomita Blvd Ste 150, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 517-0931
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
I choose Dr. Linda Swanson after reviewing 3 other surgeons, two in Beverly Hills. I needed a revision due to a deflated saline implant of 20 years on one side and cap contracture on the other side. Dr. Swanson was very honest and upfront what the best result would be for me but also respected what I wanted. And this was one reason I choose her. I then was convinced I choose the right surgeon when 1) my surgery was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she not only called me to keep me informed when my procedure could go forth, she also sent me cards and even made masks for me. This is a caring doctor that cares about her patients/people. 2) the results... amazing.. so much that I will also have Dr. Swanson perform a neck and facelift I have long wanted. Her office team is wonderful. The nurse that assisted me, Debbie the office manager fantastic; the anesthesiologist outstanding. Thank you Dr. Swanson for a great result for a difficult revision. I highly recommend Dr. Swanson.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831295849
- University of Virginia
- New York University
- Stanford School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Swanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swanson accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swanson speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Swanson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swanson.
