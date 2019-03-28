Overview

Dr. Linda Taylor, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Howard University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Alamance Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

