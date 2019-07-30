See All Psychiatrists in Austin, TX
Dr. Linda Taylor, DO

Psychiatry
1.7 (37)
Map Pin Small Austin, TX
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Taylor, DO

Dr. Linda Taylor, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Taylor works at Crossroads Counseling Assoc. in Austin, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Crossroads Counseling Assoc.
    4131 Spicewood Springs Rd Bldg K, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 343-8505
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jul 30, 2019
    Dr. Taylor cares for her patience. The only feedback I can give, is with her new patients. She will see you and take the time with you, to get the best treatment. I can't say enough, she really does care how you are doing as a whole. Today I was fortunate to have an appointment with her during a time in my life I Needed her knowledge. I am taking a step forward that will help my situation. I feel like I can tell her anything and she will listen. Thank you so much Dr. Taylor, you do make a difference in my life and mental growth. At the end of the session all I wanted to do is give her a hug! She helped me process through so much and never once cut me off on what I needed to get out because of time. You can't improve yourself if you don't put in the work with the treatment . I have been a patient of hers for years now. Can't imagine going anywhere else. Please go there expecting an improvement in your mental help. Thank you Dr. Taylor!
    Adam Grove — Jul 30, 2019
    About Dr. Linda Taylor, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1932233459
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor works at Crossroads Counseling Assoc. in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. Taylor’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

