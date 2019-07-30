Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Linda Taylor, DO
Overview of Dr. Linda Taylor, DO
Dr. Linda Taylor, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES.
Crossroads Counseling Assoc.4131 Spicewood Springs Rd Bldg K, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 343-8505
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Dr. Taylor cares for her patience. The only feedback I can give, is with her new patients. She will see you and take the time with you, to get the best treatment. I can't say enough, she really does care how you are doing as a whole. Today I was fortunate to have an appointment with her during a time in my life I Needed her knowledge. I am taking a step forward that will help my situation. I feel like I can tell her anything and she will listen. Thank you so much Dr. Taylor, you do make a difference in my life and mental growth. At the end of the session all I wanted to do is give her a hug! She helped me process through so much and never once cut me off on what I needed to get out because of time. You can't improve yourself if you don't put in the work with the treatment . I have been a patient of hers for years now. Can't imagine going anywhere else. Please go there expecting an improvement in your mental help. Thank you Dr. Taylor!
About Dr. Linda Taylor, DO
- Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1932233459
Education & Certifications
- WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
