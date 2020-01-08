Dr. Linda Teagle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teagle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Teagle, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Teagle, MD
Dr. Linda Teagle, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Linda Teagle, M.D.777 Knowles Dr Ste 7, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1406
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Teagle delivered my son in 2006. I am completely certain if someone else had delivered him one of us wouldn’t be here today. She is calm, competent and reassuring. And bonus - other care providers have complimented my c-section scar!
About Dr. Linda Teagle, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1972590495
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- University Of California
