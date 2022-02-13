Overview of Dr. Linda Tepper, MD

Dr. Linda Tepper, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.