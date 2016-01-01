Dr. Linda Thomas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Thomas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Thomas, MD
Dr. Linda Thomas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY.
Psychiatry & Behavioral Medicine-Greenville701 Grove Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-8988
University Medical Group Department of Psychiatry10 Patewood Dr Ste 130, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 522-5550
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- EMORY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Thomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
