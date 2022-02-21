Overview

Dr. Linda Tong, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Moline, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Trinity Rock Island.



Dr. Tong works at Iowa Health Physicians in Moline, IL with other offices in Davenport, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Duodenal Polypectomy and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.