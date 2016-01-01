See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Seattle, WA
Dr. Linda Wallen, MD

Neonatal Medicine
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Wallen, MD

Dr. Linda Wallen, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Wallen works at Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wallen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Seattle Children's Hospital
    4800 Sand Point Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Acidosis
Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Acidosis

Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    About Dr. Linda Wallen, MD

    • Neonatal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1225046758
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Calif
    Residency
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Board Certifications
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Wallen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wallen works at Seattle Children's Hospital in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Dr. Wallen’s profile.

    Dr. Wallen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wallen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wallen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wallen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

