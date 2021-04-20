Overview

Dr. Linda Woodall, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Woodall works at MCLA Psychiatric Medical Group in Glendale, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.