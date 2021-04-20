Dr. Linda Woodall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woodall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Woodall, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Woodall, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Dr. Woodall works at
Locations
Golden State Behavioral1560 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 130, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 240-0340
Linda O Woodall MD200 E Del Mar Blvd Ste 122, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (266) 360-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I've been seeing Dr. Woodall since I was a teenager and am still currently her patient at age 37. She is the best and I adore her. I have public healthcare mental health services, but still see Dr. Woodall out of pocket about every 6 months. That said the front staff is an absolute disaster. They make so many important errors regarding billing, and scheduling. Recently the attitudes of the front staff have been a little warmer but there are some staffers there that are incredibly rude.
About Dr. Linda Woodall, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- L A Co Usc Med Center
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Psychiatry
