Dr. Linda Yan, MD

Cardiology
4.1 (32)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linda Yan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cumming, GA. They completed their fellowship with Brown Ri Hosp

Dr. Yan works at Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC in Cumming, GA with other offices in Suwanee, GA and Johns Creek, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Aortic Ectasia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC
    1400 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 200, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 679-6800
  2. 2
    Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC
    1505 Northside Blvd Ste 2500, Cumming, GA 30041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 679-6800
  3. 3
    Atlanta Heart Specialists LLC
    4375 Johns Creek Pkwy Ste 350, Suwanee, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 622-1622
  4. 4
    NSC Cardiology- Main Office
    5400 Laurel Springs Pkwy Ste 1401, Johns Creek, GA 30024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (678) 208-0165
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Emory Decatur Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Aortic Ectasia
Chest Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Aortic Ectasia

Treatment frequency



Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yan?

    Sep 19, 2020
    Dr Yan and the entire staff have always made me feel welcome and more importantly, safe. She and the crew have a wonderful way of interacting with patients in what could be some very trying times.
    George Franco — Sep 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linda Yan, MD
    About Dr. Linda Yan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, French, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306949854
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown Ri Hosp
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • U Hosp At Stony Brook
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Yan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Yan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yan has seen patients for Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Aortic Ectasia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Yan speaks Chinese, French, Korean, Russian, Spanish and Vietnamese.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Yan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

