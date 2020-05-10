Overview of Dr. Linda Yang, MD

Dr. Linda Yang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.