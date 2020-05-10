Dr. Linda Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linda Yang, MD
Overview of Dr. Linda Yang, MD
Dr. Linda Yang, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang's Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Center For Complex Gynecology259 E Erie St Ste, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 694-6447
Hospital Affiliations
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
I had stage 4+ endometriosis and adenomyosis!!! 5 of my organs were connected and my uterus was connected to my colon. I could hardly breathe or walk. She was able to clear out my enite reproductive system, and separate my organs! I did loose one ovary and 1 tube. But my gosh going in I was just praying not to need a complete hysterectomy! After surgery she prescribed some hormone medication, and I have been endometriosis free since 2016! She also recommended a fertility specialist. Dr. Yang treated me with kindness and respect and took time to actually explain things to my husband and me. I wish she were my general practitioner doctor.
About Dr. Linda Yang, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114974557
Education & Certifications
- Magee Women's Hospital Pa
- Beth Israel Deaconess Med Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Ovarian Cysts and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.