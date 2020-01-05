Overview

Dr. Linda Yarris-Ewert, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio Medical College - Cincinnati and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Yarris-Ewert works at Millennium Physician Group in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.