Dr. Linda Yu, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Linda Yu, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Erlanger Center for Women7490 ZIEGLER RD, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 648-6020
Licking Memorial Women's Health - Newark15 Messimer Dr, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-4692
Tennessee River Physicians Pllc1751 Gunbarrel Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 680-8751
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
She is extremely personable and also so good at explaining things. I get migraines and she has been helping me think through family planning with the best steps for my migraines. She brought this up herself without me even prompting the conversation. She is very thorough and I have felt very heard with her.
- English
Dr. Yu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yu has seen patients for Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Fetal Cardiac Monitoring, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Yu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yu.
