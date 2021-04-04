See All Plastic Surgeons in Orange, CA
Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (25)
Map Pin Small Orange, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD

Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of California, Irvine - M.D. and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Zeineh works at Ivan M. Turpin, M.D. & Linda L. Zeineh, M.D. in Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
Dr. M Hugh Bailey, MD
4.9 (88)
View Profile
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
Dr. Robert Troell M D F A C S, MD
4.3 (42)
View Profile
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
Dr. Anthony Miller, MD
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Zeineh's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ivan M. Turpin, M.D. & Linda L. Zeineh, M.D.
    1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 610, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 997-4300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reconstruction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Localized Fat Deposits
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Fissure Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Zeineh?

    Apr 04, 2021
    She is technically astounding. After partial mastectomy, Dr. Zeineh restored my breasts to perfectly imperfect. as they were twenty years ago.
    — Apr 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Zeineh to family and friends

    Dr. Zeineh's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Zeineh

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD.

    About Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932168424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hand/Microsurgery - Southern Illinois University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • General Surgery - University of California, San Francisco
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of California, Irvine - M.D.
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Irvine - BS Biological Sciences
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zeineh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Zeineh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Zeineh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Zeineh works at Ivan M. Turpin, M.D. & Linda L. Zeineh, M.D. in Orange, CA. View the full address on Dr. Zeineh’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Zeineh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zeineh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zeineh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zeineh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Linda Zeineh, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.