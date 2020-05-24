Dr. Lindell Busciglio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Busciglio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindell Busciglio, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindell Busciglio, MD
Dr. Lindell Busciglio, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, Morton Plant Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Busciglio's Office Locations
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay4729 N Habana Ave, Tampa, FL 33614 Directions (813) 686-9137
Infectious Disease Associates of Tampa Bay5504 Gateway Blvd Ste 102, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 686-9138
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I'm not a paitent of Dr. Busciglio, however my brother-in-law Mariano is. He has had so many doctors in the last 20 years for various reasons-however Dr. Busciglio she is the only one he has ever raved about in a positive way til this day, and for as long as I have known Mariano which is 38 years. Lastly, my wife and I have two amazing daughters-our oldest is a RN the other will be a Freshman at UF this Summer and aspiring to be a Oncologist. He loves them both so much and has said he wishes how my youngest can be as good as Dr Busciglio-that is the highest compliment I have ever heard him make in reference to any Dr. or professional. On behalf of our entire family I just wanted to say thank you so much Dr. Busciglio not just in the manner, care and inspiration you have given to Mariano-the many other lives that you touched when they are most vulerable.
About Dr. Lindell Busciglio, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1558344184
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla/TVAH/TGH
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Busciglio has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Busciglio accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Busciglio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Busciglio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Busciglio.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Busciglio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Busciglio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.