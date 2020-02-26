See All Pediatricians in Manalapan, NJ
Dr. Linden Ho, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Linden Ho, MD

Pediatrics
4.9 (25)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Linden Ho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from UCLA Sch of Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.

Dr. Ho works at Allergy Group NJ - Drs. Linden Ho and Sonia Guirguis in Manalapan, NJ with other offices in Holmdel, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pediatric Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Samantha Leib, MD
Dr. Samantha Leib, MD
3.9 (7)
View Profile
Dr. Eleonora Isayeva, DO
Dr. Eleonora Isayeva, DO
4.4 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Leon Mesina, MD
Dr. Leon Mesina, MD
4.4 (12)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Linden Ho
    100 Craig Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 683-1073
    Tuesday
    1:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Allergy Affiliates
    717 N Beers St Ste 2A, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 303-9101
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centrastate Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pollen Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Anaphylaxis
Allergic Rhinitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Food Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Medications Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Pollen Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing for Hypersensitivity to Insects Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Egg Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Milk and Dairy Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bee Sting Allergy Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Urticaria Chevron Icon
COPD-Like Dyspnea Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Desensitization Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilia Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Additive Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Milk Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Peanuts Chevron Icon
Food Allergy - Tree Nuts Chevron Icon
Food Sensitivity Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immune Deficiency Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Methacholine Challenge Testing Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Xolair® Therapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?

    Feb 26, 2020
    Our young son is being treated by Dr. Ho with OIT for a peanut/food allergy. Our son looks forward to his appointments and we always leave feeling confident and informed. Dr. Ho's staff is warm and courteous. Although the risk of an allergic reaction is never far from our minds, our fears are mitigated by Dr. Ho's proactive, personalized therapy.
    Mark from Toms River — Feb 26, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Linden Ho, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Linden Ho, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ho to family and friends

    Dr. Ho's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Ho

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Linden Ho, MD.

    About Dr. Linden Ho, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881754794
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Jewish Medical & Research Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Oreg Health Science Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • UCLA Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale College
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Linden Ho, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.