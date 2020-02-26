Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Linden Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linden Ho, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They graduated from UCLA Sch of Med and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Locations
-
1
Linden Ho100 Craig Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 683-1073Tuesday1:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
-
2
Allergy Affiliates717 N Beers St Ste 2A, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 303-9101Monday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday1:00pm - 8:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Consumer Health Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Intergroup
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ho?
Our young son is being treated by Dr. Ho with OIT for a peanut/food allergy. Our son looks forward to his appointments and we always leave feeling confident and informed. Dr. Ho's staff is warm and courteous. Although the risk of an allergic reaction is never far from our minds, our fears are mitigated by Dr. Ho's proactive, personalized therapy.
About Dr. Linden Ho, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1881754794
Education & Certifications
- National Jewish Medical & Research Center
- University Oreg Health Science Center
- UCLA Sch of Med
- Yale College
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.