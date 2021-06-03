Overview

Dr. Lindley Avina, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Medical College Penn.



Dr. Avina works at Healthcare Partners in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Aortic Valve Regurgitation and Mitral Valve Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.