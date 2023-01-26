Dr. Lindsay Ackerman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ackerman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Ackerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lindsay Ackerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Medical Dermatology Specialists Phoenix1331 N 7th St Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 354-5770Monday8:15am - 4:30pmTuesday8:15am - 4:30pmWednesday8:15am - 4:30pmThursday8:15am - 4:30pmFriday8:15am - 4:30pm
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
Excellent. On time, well managed practice, Dr A has an excellent communciation style and is never hurried. Absolutley recommend.
About Dr. Lindsay Ackerman, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1609900299
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospital and Clinic
- Tulane University Hospital And Clinic
- 2003
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Dermatology
