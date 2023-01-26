Overview

Dr. Lindsay Ackerman, MD is a Dermatologist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Desert Medical Center.



Dr. Ackerman works at Medical Dermatology Specialists Phoenix in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Hives and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.