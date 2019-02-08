Overview of Dr. Lindsay Appel, MD

Dr. Lindsay Appel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baltimore, MD.



Dr. Appel works at Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Intrauterine Growth Restriction, Pregnancy Ultrasound, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.