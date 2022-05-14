Overview

Dr. Lindsay Baltzer, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY / ARIZONA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.



Dr. Baltzer works at Honorhealth Urgent Care LLC in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.