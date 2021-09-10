Dr. Hesser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay Hesser, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Hesser, DO
Dr. Lindsay Hesser, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH.
Dr. Hesser works at
Dr. Hesser's Office Locations
1
Greater Cincinnati Cardiovascular Consultants2123 Auburn Ave Ste 624, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 564-1600
2
Tchp Obgyn Liberty Township6939 Cox Rd Ste 350, Liberty Township, OH 45069 Directions (513) 564-1600
3
The Christ Hospital Outpatient Center - Green Township5885 Harrison Ave Ste 3100, Cincinnati, OH 45248 Directions (513) 564-1600
4
The Christ Hospital7545 Beechmont Ave Ste B, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 564-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. H is so incredibly nice and thoughtful. I really enjoyed her.
About Dr. Lindsay Hesser, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1215294384
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hesser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hesser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hesser. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hesser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hesser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hesser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.