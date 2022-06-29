See All General Surgeons in Commerce Township, MI
Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO

General Surgery
5.0 (41)
Map Pin Small Commerce Township, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO

Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Commerce Township, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Berbiglia works at HURON VALLEY SINAI HOSPITAL in Commerce Township, MI with other offices in Cape Coral, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Berbiglia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DMC Huron Valley General Surgery
    1 William Carls Dr, Commerce Township, MI 48382 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 937-3338
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Consultants of Sw Fl PA
    708 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 6, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 424-2755

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Port Placements or Replacements
Hiatal Hernia
Breast Cancer
Port Placements or Replacements
Hiatal Hernia
Breast Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 29, 2022
    I feel the entire visit was wonderful it was outstanding all of the staff was so nice and seem to be really caring about everything I really appreciate this Office and I will definitely recommend them to everybody I talk to
    — Jun 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO
    About Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265662886
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Summa Health System
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Berbiglia, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berbiglia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Berbiglia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Berbiglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Berbiglia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berbiglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berbiglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berbiglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

