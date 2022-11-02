Dr. Lindsay Breedlove Tate, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Breedlove Tate is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Breedlove Tate, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Breedlove Tate, MD
Dr. Lindsay Breedlove Tate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX.
Dr. Breedlove Tate works at
Dr. Breedlove Tate's Office Locations
Texas Health Care Pllc1250 8th Ave Ste 440, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 923-5558Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I could not recommend Dr. Breedlove more. She has outstanding bedside manner and helps you feel heard and safe. She safely delivered my baby and I am continuing care with her. She is phenomenal.
About Dr. Lindsay Breedlove Tate, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Breedlove Tate has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Breedlove Tate accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Breedlove Tate has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Breedlove Tate works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Breedlove Tate. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Breedlove Tate.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Breedlove Tate, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Breedlove Tate appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.