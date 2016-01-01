Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay Brown, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Brown, MD
Dr. Lindsay Brown, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown's Office Locations
-
1
South Trace Pediatrics PC5356 Stadium Trace Pkwy Ste 200, Hoover, AL 35244 Directions (205) 444-4858
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Brown?
About Dr. Lindsay Brown, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457647935
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado Hospital Anschutz Inpatient Pavilion
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brown has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.