Dr. Lindsay Chong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Chong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Chong, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Chong works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
John Muir Physician Network2700 Grant St Ste 200, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 677-0515
-
2
Ohsu Hospital3181 SW Sam Jackson Park Rd, Portland, OR 97239 Directions (503) 494-8211Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Concord Medical Center
- Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chong?
I've been seeing Dr. Choung for almost 3 years now and she knows her stuff. I also know my stuff, being a Type 1 diabetic for over 17 years, but she has shed new light in some areas and made me aware of behaviors that I was not cognizant of. For all the negative reviews on here for her - yes, she is direct and knows what you need to do to get your diabetes under control. However, if you're in denial about your health, are hesitant to take advice, or just scared, she won't sugar coat things for you. That's life. If you had your diabetes under control then she wouldn't push you to do to better. If your A1C hasn't improved since the last time you saw her, there's no hiding behind that. If you haven't started exercising, if you're not taking your medication, if you still eat junk food and drink soda, then what are you even doing? No one is going to feel sorry for you. That's her exact approach, and I love it. Don't blame someone else for your lack of trying.
About Dr. Lindsay Chong, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1205150448
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center / Medical School
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chong works at
Dr. Chong has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Chong. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.