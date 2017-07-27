Overview of Dr. Lindsay Coda, DO

Dr. Lindsay Coda, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Coda works at Parkview Physicians Group - OB/GYN in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.