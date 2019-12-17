Dr. Lindsay Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Collins, MD
Dr. Lindsay Collins, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland.
EvergreenHealth Diabetes and Endocrinology Care12333 NE 130th Ln Ste TAN-400, Kirkland, WA 98034 Directions (425) 899-6414Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Well focused on health symptoms and is willing to discuss treatment alternatives.
- University Of Washington Dept Of Endocrinology
- University Of Washington Dept Of Medicine
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Collins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Collins accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Collins has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collins.
