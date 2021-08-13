Dr. Lindsay Crawford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crawford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Nephrologists
- TN
- Chattanooga
- Dr. Lindsay Crawford, MD
Dr. Lindsay Crawford, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Crawford, MD
Dr. Lindsay Crawford, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They completed their fellowship with MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford's Office Locations
-
1
Yium Shenouda & Miller Partnership251 N Lyerly St Ste 100, Chattanooga, TN 37404 Directions (423) 339-2889
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Parkridge Medical Center
- Tennova Healthcare-cleveland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Chronic Kidney Diseases
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Kidney Failure
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Administrative Physical
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Down Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hydronephrosis
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stones
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Nephritis and Nephropathy
- View other providers who treat Nephrotic Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
- View other providers who treat Renal Hyperparathyroidism
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Hesitancy
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Amyloidosis
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Glomerulonephritis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
- View other providers who treat Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Ketoacidosis
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Goodpasture's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A
- View other providers who treat Hepatorenal Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Pollen Allergy
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Renal Osteodystrophy
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Systemic Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Ureteral Stones
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Vasculitis
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wegener's Granulomatosis
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Crawford?
Dr. Crawford has been my Nephrologist for more than ten years. He has helped me navigate an illness that is extremely scary. Having a phsyician that you trust is invaluable. One of my biggest blessings in life is the fact that he was the Nephrologist on rotation at the hospital when I was admitted and diagnosed.
About Dr. Lindsay Crawford, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1770707705
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- University of Tennessee College of Medicine, Chattanooga Campus
- Nephrology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Crawford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crawford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Crawford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Crawford works at
Dr. Crawford has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crawford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Crawford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crawford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crawford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crawford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.