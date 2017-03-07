See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Albany, GA
Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD

Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Cruel works at Phoebe Putney Physicians Group in Albany, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening , Chlamydia Infection Screening and Maternal Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Cruel's Office Locations

    Phoebe Maternal Fetal Medicine
    417 W 3rd Ave, Albany, GA 31701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (229) 312-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC) Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    Mar 07, 2017
    I absolutely LOVE Dr.Cruel!!! He delivered 2 of my children and would have delivered my third if he hadn't been on vacation. ?????? He always have a smile on his face and he cares about his patients. He asks how you are doing and develops a relationship with each patient.
    Jasmin in Albany GA — Mar 07, 2017
    About Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1760494322
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Cruel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cruel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cruel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cruel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cruel works at Phoebe Putney Physicians Group in Albany, GA. View the full address on Dr. Cruel’s profile.

    Dr. Cruel has seen patients for Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening , Chlamydia Infection Screening and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cruel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cruel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cruel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cruel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cruel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

