Dr. Lindsay Cunningham, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Cunningham, DO
Dr. Lindsay Cunningham, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Tulsa, OK.
Dr. Cunningham's Office Locations
1
Rheumatology4812 S 109th East Ave Ste 200, Tulsa, OK 74146 Directions (918) 392-1400
2
Tulsa Rheumatology Clinic LLC2622 E 21st St Ste 1, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 935-2775
3
Diagnostic Mycoplasma Laboratory1825 University Blvd, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 996-9861
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Cunningham for 4 years. From the beginning she has been caring, compassionate and professional. She listens to what I have to say, asks pertinent questions and listens to my answers and she takes the time to answer all of my questions so that I understand her answers without being patronizing or condescending. Dr. Cunningham is always friendly, upbeat and is interested in me as a person not just as a patient. I cannot imagine a better person or a better Doctor.
About Dr. Lindsay Cunningham, DO
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1366709354
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cunningham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cunningham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cunningham has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cunningham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cunningham.
