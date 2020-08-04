Dr. Dykema has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay Dykema, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Dykema, MD
Dr. Lindsay Dykema, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Highland Park, MI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Dr. Dykema's Office Locations
Ruth Ellis Health and Wellness Center77 Victor St, Highland Park, MI 48203 Directions (313) 365-3338
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had Dr. Dykema as my psychiatrist at the Ann Arbor VA hospital and I thought that she was the best psychiatrist that I've ever had out of the past 45 years. People too often expect their Dr. to fix them when the onus is on themselves. Dr. Dykema was very helpful to me.
About Dr. Lindsay Dykema, MD
- Psychiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1649497850
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dykema accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dykema has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dykema has seen patients for Schizophrenia, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dykema on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dykema. The overall rating for this provider is 1.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dykema.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dykema, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dykema appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.