Dr. Lindsay Edwards, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Edwards, MD
Dr. Lindsay Edwards, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver.
Women for Womens Health PC1062 Forsyth St Ste 2A, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 742-6738
Atrium Health Navicent the Medical Center777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-5437
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Edwards recently preformed a hysterectomy on me. This was a huge decision for me weather to have my ovaries taken out and also weather I would have this surgery at the hospital where my daughter works in the Operating room or with her. Dr. Edwards took the time to carefully explain every detail of my surgery and the pro and cons of having my ovaries removed, what to expect during and after the surgery. She clearly cared about me as a patient and wanted me to choose what was best for me. After much prayer and thought, I am so thankful that I choose her. The whole experience was as wonderful as a surgery can be. Dr. Edwards came into my room the day after my surgery happy with joy and excitement that my reports were all good. I told her that she should be in education because she explained everything so well. I am recovering now and never expected to be doing so well. Ladies! I am 53 years old. I wish that I would have been blessed to have a doctor like Dr. Edwards my whole life.
About Dr. Lindsay Edwards, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1578982724
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado At Denver
