Dr. Lindsay Elton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Elton, MD
Dr. Lindsay Elton, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Dr. Elton's Office Locations
Child Neurology Consultants of Austin7940 Shoal Creek Blvd Ste 100, Austin, TX 78757 Directions (737) 276-4096
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Elton is great she truly cares about my son and his wellbeing. She askes great questions can communicate well with my son. She listens to my concerns and questions and doesn't push or "make" us do anything. We are so glad we found her.
About Dr. Lindsay Elton, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1013119130
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hospital Of Austin
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elton has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Elton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elton.
