See All Pediatric Dermatologists in Camden, AR
Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD

Pediatric Dermatology
2.8 (38)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD is a Pediatric Dermatology Specialist in Camden, AR. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Enns works at Dermatology Group Of Arkansas in Camden, AR with other offices in Little Rock, AR and Conway, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ouachita Valley Family Clinic
    353 Cash Rd SW, Camden, AR 71701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (870) 836-8101
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Dermatology Group Of Arkansas
    9601 Baptist Health Dr Ste 690, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-8422
  3. 3
    Baptist Health Clinic
    625 United Dr Ste 320, Conway, AR 72032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-8422
    Monday
    8:45am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 38 ratings
    Patient Ratings (38)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Enns?

    Apr 04, 2021
    Dr Enns was recommended to me by my daughter who convinced me to get a second opinion. I was suffering with an itchy rash that literally was taking over my body. Dr Enns immediately did 3 biopsies and correctly diagnosed me and thus began my road to recovery. I am forever grateful to her. I feel like she gave me my life back!
    JFT — Apr 04, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Enns to family and friends

    Dr. Enns' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Enns

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD.

    About Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Dermatology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225052731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Enns is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Enns has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Enns has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Enns has seen patients for Ringworm, Fungal Nail Infection and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Enns on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    38 patients have reviewed Dr. Enns. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Enns.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Enns, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Enns appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lindsay Enns, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.