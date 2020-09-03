Dr. Lindsay Eun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Eun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Eun, MD
Dr. Lindsay Eun, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Arvada, CO. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
Dr. Eun works at
Dr. Eun's Office Locations
Westside Womens Care7950 Kipling St Ste 201, Arvada, CO 80005 Directions (303) 467-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lutheran Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eun is a wonderful Physician. I was so nervous to attend my recent Pap because of my weight. I was certain I could not have a compassionate appointment without being shamed for my body size. No one ever mentioned it. No one, not nurses or Dr Eun, showed any weight bias. They saw me, and asked me questions about my life, and never accidentally even assumed I’d prefer to be skinnier. I’ve not had a visit like that in years. I am so grateful that I received high quality gynecological care without bias or shame. Thank you.
About Dr. Lindsay Eun, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1053467662
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eun works at
Dr. Eun speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Eun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eun.
