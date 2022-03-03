Overview of Dr. Lindsay Ferraro, MD

Dr. Lindsay Ferraro, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saratoga Springs, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Ferraro works at Saratoga Hospital Medical Group - Neurology in Saratoga Springs, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, Stroke and Cerebral Artery Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.