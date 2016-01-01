Dr. Lindsay Freud, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freud is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Freud, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lindsay Freud, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Childrens Memorial Hospital|McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1255516654
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Dr. Freud accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freud has seen patients for Septal Defect, Atrial Septal Defect and Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freud on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freud has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freud.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.