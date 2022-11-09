Dr. Lindsay Harrison, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harrison is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Harrison, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lindsay Harrison, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos.
Dr. Harrison works at
Locations
South Austin Office5000 Davis Ln Ste 200, Austin, TX 78749 Directions (512) 458-8400Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - San Marcos
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
She’s great. Nice, professional, and very successful. She got my thyroid issue under control.
About Dr. Lindsay Harrison, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical School - Internal Medicine
- The University of Texas Medical School at Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harrison has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harrison accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harrison has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harrison works at
Dr. Harrison has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harrison on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Harrison. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harrison.
