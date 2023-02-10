Overview of Dr. Lindsay Hertzig, MD

Dr. Lindsay Hertzig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.



Dr. Hertzig works at Kansas City Urology Care in Overland Park, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.