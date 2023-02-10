Dr. Lindsay Hertzig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hertzig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Hertzig, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Hertzig, MD
Dr. Lindsay Hertzig, MD is an Urology Specialist in Overland Park, KS. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Belton Regional Medical Center and Menorah Medical Center.
Dr. Hertzig works at
Dr. Hertzig's Office Locations
-
1
Kansas City Urology Care10701 Nall Ave Ste 100, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 243-1655Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Belton Regional Medical Center
- Menorah Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Lindsay Hertzig, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1417105065
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hertzig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hertzig accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hertzig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hertzig has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Overactive Bladder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hertzig on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Hertzig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hertzig.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hertzig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hertzig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.