Dr. Lindsay Higdon, MD
Dr. Lindsay Higdon, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist (Psychiatry & Neurology) in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology), has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Comprehensive Epilepsy Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Higdon was comforting and caring about the needs of my care, she is very interested in finding an answer. Recommendations was wonderful. I hope she sees this review. I hope I can stay with her until she leaves. I deeply love her as a doctor.
About Dr. Lindsay Higdon, MD
- Sleep Medicine (Psychiatry & Neurology)
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1912297904
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- UPMC-University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Higdon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Higdon accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Higdon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
99 patients have reviewed Dr. Higdon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Higdon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Higdon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Higdon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.