Dr. Lindsay Hinson-Knipple, MD
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Hinson-Knipple, MD
Dr. Lindsay Hinson-Knipple, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Florida State University.
Dr. Hinson-Knipple works at
Dr. Hinson-Knipple's Office Locations
Womens Care Florida LLC2818 W VIRGINIA AVE, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 908-2229
Azalea Womens Healthcare PA1219 Hodges Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7241
Gyn Oncology Associates Pl2617 Mitcham Dr Ste 101, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7241
North Florida Womens Care1401 Centerville Rd Ste 202, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-7241
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hinson is awesome! Worth the drive to be seen by her. Excellent beside manner, friendly, and down to earth.
About Dr. Lindsay Hinson-Knipple, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Florida State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinson-Knipple has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinson-Knipple accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinson-Knipple has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinson-Knipple. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinson-Knipple.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinson-Knipple, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinson-Knipple appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.