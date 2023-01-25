Dr. Lindsay Holtz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holtz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Holtz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Holtz, MD
Dr. Lindsay Holtz, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Mechanicsville, VA.
Dr. Holtz works at
Dr. Holtz's Office Locations
Arthritis Specialist Ltd8201 Atlee Rd Ste B, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 730-5222
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Rappahannock General Hospital
- VCU Health Tappahannock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
i went to 4 doctors before seeing Dr Holtz with severe pain in arms and shoulders. she treated me and was wonderful. i highly recommend her and am grateful for helping me through a tough time
About Dr. Lindsay Holtz, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
