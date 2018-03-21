See All Psychiatrists in Columbus, OH
Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO

Psychiatry
4.6 (10)
Map Pin Small Columbus, OH
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO

Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.

Dr. Honaker works at Chalmers P. Wylie VA Ambulatory Care Center in Columbus, OH with other offices in Chillicothe, OH and Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Borderline Personality Disorder and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Honaker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbus Va Ambulatory Care Center
    420 N James Rd, Columbus, OH 43219 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 385-2378
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center
    17273 State Route 104, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (740) 273-0114
  3. 3
    Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 250-7791
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders
Anxiety
Borderline Personality Disorder
Personality Disorders

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Hallucinogen Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Narcissistic Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Hallucinogen Abuse Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Carecentrix Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Global Excel Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • Humana
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Managed Care (Non-HMO)
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Ohio Health Choice
    • Paramount
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Sparrow Physicians Health Network
    • SummaCare
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Vantage Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2018
    I have been seeing DR Honaker for about a year now and she is great. I have been seeing psychiatrist for last 10 years and she is the best I have seen. She is compassionate, caring and available when you need her. She listens to you and genuinely cares about your well being. A+++
    Veteran in Columbus, Ohio — Mar 21, 2018
    About Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1073897757
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Grandview Hosp OH Univ
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Cleveland Clinic
    • Lutheran Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Honaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Honaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Honaker has seen patients for Anxiety, Borderline Personality Disorder and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Honaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honaker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Honaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Honaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

