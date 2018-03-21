Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Honaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO
Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.
Dr. Honaker works at
Dr. Honaker's Office Locations
Columbus Va Ambulatory Care Center420 N James Rd, Columbus, OH 43219 Directions (614) 385-2378Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center17273 State Route 104, Chillicothe, OH 45601 Directions (740) 273-0114
Brain Tumor and Neuro-Oncology Center9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 250-7791Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beacon Health Strategies
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Carecentrix Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Lutheran Preferred
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Ohio Health Choice
- Paramount
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Sparrow Physicians Health Network
- SummaCare
- The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Vantage Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Honaker?
I have been seeing DR Honaker for about a year now and she is great. I have been seeing psychiatrist for last 10 years and she is the best I have seen. She is compassionate, caring and available when you need her. She listens to you and genuinely cares about your well being. A+++
About Dr. Lindsay Honaker, DO
- Psychiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1073897757
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hosp OH Univ
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Lutheran Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Honaker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Honaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Honaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Honaker works at
Dr. Honaker has seen patients for Anxiety, Borderline Personality Disorder and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Honaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Honaker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Honaker.
