Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD

Pediatrics
3.4 (42)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD

Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.

Dr. Irvin works at Alamo Heights Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Irvin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lindsay Irvin MD PA
    1919 Oakwell Farms Pkwy Ste 257, San Antonio, TX 78218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 930-8400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Pollen Allergy
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Separation Anxiety Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Whooping Cough Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Aug 02, 2020
    My 3 children have received the most excellent care from Dr. Lindsay Irvin over the last 17 years. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician who is highly competent, knowledgeable and empathetic. She truly cares about her patients and theIr whole family. My daughter, who is now an adult, continues to see Dr. Irvin because she trusts her expertise and thinks of her as family for her kindness over the years. Dr. Irvin is well connected with a host of medical specialists and has always provided excellent recommendations for other competent physicians. Her entire staff is professional and friendly and many have been with her for many years. Dr. Irvin is a local treasure and has taken good care of countless of fortunate children.
    About Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD

    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Irvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Irvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Irvin works at Alamo Heights Pediatrics in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Irvin’s profile.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

