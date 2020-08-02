Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Irvin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD
Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Irvin works at
Dr. Irvin's Office Locations
Lindsay Irvin MD PA1919 Oakwell Farms Pkwy Ste 257, San Antonio, TX 78218 Directions (210) 930-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My 3 children have received the most excellent care from Dr. Lindsay Irvin over the last 17 years. I would highly recommend her to anyone looking for a pediatrician who is highly competent, knowledgeable and empathetic. She truly cares about her patients and theIr whole family. My daughter, who is now an adult, continues to see Dr. Irvin because she trusts her expertise and thinks of her as family for her kindness over the years. Dr. Irvin is well connected with a host of medical specialists and has always provided excellent recommendations for other competent physicians. Her entire staff is professional and friendly and many have been with her for many years. Dr. Irvin is a local treasure and has taken good care of countless of fortunate children.
About Dr. Lindsay Irvin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1629186697
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Irvin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irvin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irvin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Irvin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Irvin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Irvin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Irvin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.